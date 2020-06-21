Market momentum to continue on charged sentiments, improved liquidity

Indian equity markets ended this week with strong gains, largely led by positive global cues and rally in Banking and Financial stocks. Markets ignored the potential fallout of geopolitical tensions and the rising number of virus infections.

It resumed cheering a gradual resumption in business activities and an earlier-than-expected normalisation in certain consumption sectors. Even Index heavyweight, Reliance pulled the market up by surging to its record high after it became net-debt free due to a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fundraising in under two months.

For the week, both Nifty50 and Sensex were up 2.7%/2.8% to close at 10,244/34,732 respectively. The overall market breadth was positive with Nifty Midcap100/ Smallcap100 up 1.6%/4.2% respectively. FIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,322 crore while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 2656 crores.

During the week global markets consolidated for some time due to jump in coronavirus cases and the resurgence of cases in China, which raised fears of lockdown again.

However, US Fed’s launch of a massive program under which it announced buying of $750 billion in corporate bonds to support businesses, lifted the markets again.

In the domestic market, rising border tensions between India and China kept investors cautious. A further spike in COVID-19 cases and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiments. On the positive side, the Supreme Court ruled out the possibility of a complete interest waiver during the moratorium period.

It deferred the plea to consider waiver of interest on interest for loan EMI during six months moratorium period. Further SC in telecom AGR ruling provided a respite to the exposed banks by allowing the DoT time till the third week of July to consider the telcos proposal and formulate a scheme for payment of the dues in a phased manner.

Going ahead, we expect the market momentum to continue in the near term on the back of changed sentiments and improved liquidity.

Technically, Nifty can extend its move towards 10350-10,500 zones, if it manages to sustain above 10,000 mark.

Apart from global cues and development around geopolitical tensions, the monthly F&O expiry would be some of the key monitorable. Traders can continue with positive bias while investors may use decline as a buying opportunity.

(The writer is the head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)