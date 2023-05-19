Not sure of regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani probe

Market regulator probe into Adani violations 'drew a blank': SC panel report

India's market regulator has drawn a blank in its probe regarding the groups entities' ownership, the court committee said in the report

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2023, 13:39 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 13:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A committee constituted by Supreme Court to oversee investigations into the Adani group said markets regulator had “drawn a blank” on alleged violations by the group’s overseas entities, according to a report seen by Reuters on Friday.

But the expert committee said that there was evidence of a build-up in short positions on Adani group stocks ahead of a report by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Group, according to the report, which has not been made public.

Also read | Sebi responds to social media comments on the Adani case in SC

It was not possible to conclude whether there has been regulatory failure regarding price manipulations, the committee said in the report.

The court formed the panel to examine the regulatory framework and allegations levelled against billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

In January, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research raised several governance concerns around the Adani group, alleging improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. The group has denied all the allegations.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani
Hindenburg Adani report
Hindenburg Research
Businesss News
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 