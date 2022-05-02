Market volatility to continue

Equity market continued with its consolidation amidst uncertain global environment.

Nifty/Sensex fell marginally by 69/136 points (-0.4 per cent/-0.2 per cent) to close the week at 17103/57061 levels. Midcap 100/Small 100 underperformed and fell by -1.4 per cent/-2.7 per cent during the week. Majority of the sectors ended in red with Media being the biggest loser – down 6.2 per cent. It was followed by IT and Metals which lost ~2 per cent each. On the other hand FMCG witnessed buying this week and was up 0.5-1 per cent. FIIs continued with their selling, having sold equities worth more than Rs 11,000 crore while DIIs were buyers to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

Global cues were mixed as energy tensions heightened after Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Mixed earnings season so far and lockdown in Beijing and Shanghai due to rising Covid-19 cases in China also impacted investor’s sentiments.

Oil extended gains for a fourth day as supply fears outweigh China lockdowns, while Germany dropped its opposition to EU ban on crude imports from Russia. On the other hand, US GDP declined by 1.4 per cent in Q1 CY22, though it did not weigh much on the market sentiments.

On the domestic side, developments on the global front kept the markets volatile. There was also some caution ahead of the US Fed meeting next week, opening of LIC IPO on May 4 and implementation of new F&O margin rule from Monday (May 2).

Media fell the most as TV18 witnessed selling pressure post the announcement of the deal with James Murdoch and Uday Shankar. FMCG and Auto saw some buying as HUL came out with good set of numbers while Auto demand seems to be reviving.

Markets are witnessing volatile swing weighed by concerns over multi-decade high inflation, potential aggressive interest rate hike by US Fed and slowing global economic growth along with prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

Also, relentless selling by FIIs is hampering investor sentiments. Despite this uncertainty in the market, Nifty held on to its key psychological level of 17,000 mark.

Going ahead, volatility is likely to continue as the focus would shift to central bank policy meetings due next week where US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to hike interest rate.

Apart from this, slew of economic data release, monthly auto sales data and ongoing earnings season would keep investors busy.

The mega IPO of LIC would also hit Dalal Street on May 4, 2022 which is expected to attract lot many retail investors to the equity market but could suck out some liquidity from the market.

(The writer is the Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)

Check out DH's latest videos