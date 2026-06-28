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Markets ahead: Fresh tensions in West Asia, crude price movement key factors to watch out for

The monthly auto sales numbers on July 1 will also be tracked by investors closely.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:06 IST
MarketsBuiness Newscrude prices

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