Markets await opening of economies

Indian equity markets fell sharply this week on account of strained US-China relationship and rising COVID-19 cases in India. For the week, both Nifty50 and Sensex were down 6.2% each to close at 9,252/31,643 respectively. The overall market breadth was negative with Nifty Midcap100/ Smallcap100 down 5.3%/4.1% respectively. All the sectors ended in red except Pharma which ended flat. Banks, Metals, Financial Services, and Real Estate dragged the market, as they were down in the range of 9.5-10%. On the other hand, Auto/FMCG/IT were down 7.7%/6.7%.5% respectively. FIIs were net buyers this week having bought equities more than Rs 17,800 crore (high due to GSK stake sale in HUL) while DIIs were marginal net sellers of equities worth Rs 20 crore.

Market sentiments got dampened as tensions flared up between the US and China once again with Trump threatening to impose new tariffs on China over coronavirus. Further US jobs data that came out during the week showed that US private employers laid off 20 million workers in the month of April. However, a surprise rise in Chinese exports uplifted the sentiments, giving an encouraging sign that China could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than first thought off. Further, on the positive side, more and more countries are opening up their economies, and attempts are being made to defuse tensions around the US-China trade talks.

The coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 50,000-mark at a steady rise despite weeks-long lockdown, which also led to some profit booking. Investors are cautious on the back of high valuations, weak results so far, and no stimulus announcement by Government till now. Valuations are expensive at 20x FY20 P/E as the fundamentals continued to be weak. At the same time, earnings have seen a sharp 30% downward revision and we now expect the Nifty to deliver another year of flattish earnings in FY21. Earnings season and the management commentaries so far suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead. In the near-term, we expect the market direction to depending upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, development around COVID-19 vaccine, and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy. Investors would also track the developments around the trade tensions between the US and China.

Technically, we maintain our negative to range-bound stance and expect Nifty to fall towards 9,000 then 8,800 zones in the coming days. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 9,400 and then 9,550-9,600 zone.

(The writer is the head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)