Markets bounce back on correction of commodity prices

Equity markets made a smart recovery this week on the back of sharp cooling in commodity prices including crude oil, further helped by a healthy monsoon and robust macro data. Nifty/Sensex rallied 3% higher this week to close at 16,221/54,482 levels. Broader market too gained in line with Midcap 100 /Smallcap 100 up +4%/+3%. All the sectors ended in green with banking, auto, realty and FMCG gaining 4 to 6%.

The foreign institutional investors (FII) sold equities worth Rs 2,100 crore (data till Thursday) while the domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 3,900 crore worth of equities (data till Thursday) during the week.

Global markets too bounced back on the back of a couple of positive cues. The US Fed released its minutes of the June meeting where it highlighted the likelihood of a 75bps rate hike in the upcoming July meeting, which was in line with the expectations. Further, the US President is expected to ease Chinese tariffs, which can bring some relief to the global economy.

On the domestic front, strong June auto sales numbers, improved GST collection, record property registration in Mumbai, good monsoon progress and soft commodity prices revived the domestic indices.

Crude-sensitive sectors were in focus this week as crude prices corrected by almost 20% from their recent peak. Real estate, too, saw buying interest coming back as demand revived in key markets. Metals also, after correcting sharply, gained strength on account of a surge in base metal prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) following the news that China will set up an infrastructure fund worth 500 billion yuan to revive its economy. Healthy pre-quarterly updates also boosted market confidence ahead of the result season.

Nifty has recovered 7% from its recent low of 15,183 levels as the fall in crude and commodity prices provided some relief to the market signalling that inflation may come under control. Even Nifty valuation at around 17.5x one-year forward PE has turned attractive which led to value-buying in several index-heavy weights. Healthy monsoon progress, lower intensity of FII selling and robust macro data points have turned the sentiments positive and have helped the market reclaim the 16,000 level.

Going ahead, the market will now track earnings season which begins on Friday with the release of TCS results. The impact of inflation on corporate earnings and management commentaries would be the key monitorable this results season. The market would also take cues from the macro data like GDP, CPI, Inflation and IIP data both on the domestic and global front that will be released next week.

