Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for holidays

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15 for holidays. Markets will resume trading on Monday, April 18.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.31 per cent down at 17,475.65 on Wednesday, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41 per cent to 58,338.93. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.2148 per cent on Wednesday, while the rupee settled at 76.1750 to the dollar.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: