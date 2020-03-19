Markets Highlights: Markets slip; Sensex closes nearly 600 points lower, Nifty falls nearly 200 points

D-Street followed other global markets in their downward spiral on Thursday. Indices plunged at closing, with the Sensex diving nearly 600 points and the Nifty falling 199 points. On Wednesday, Sensex closed below 29,000 for the first time in 3 years. Meanwhile, US markets tanked and trading was halted after Dow Jones erased all its sizeable gains since Trump's presidency. Stay tuned for our live updates on Dalal Street.