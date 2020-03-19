Markets Highlights: Markets slip; Sensex closes nearly 600 points lower, Nifty falls nearly 200 points

D-Street followed other global markets in their downward spiral on Thursday. Indices plunged at closing, with the Sensex diving nearly 600 points and the Nifty falling 199 points. On Wednesday, Sensex closed below 29,000 for the first time in 3 years. Meanwhile, US markets tanked and trading was halted after Dow Jones erased all its sizeable gains since Trump's presidency. Stay tuned for our live updates on Dalal Street.
Markets slip; Sensex closes nearly 600 points lower, Nifty falls 199 points
Markets slip again ; Sensex down 180 points, Nifty falls 64 points
Nikkei hits 3-1/2-year low as panic outweighs stimulus; REITs collapse
Japan's share benchmark Nikkei fell to a 3-1/2-year low on Thursday, reversing early gains as panic selling over thecoronaviruspandemic overshadowed a massive shot of stimulus from the world's major central banks.
Heavy buying from domestic fund houses as markets pare morning losses
Sensex at 29,052.11 up by 182.60 points
Oil pulls back from rally
Oil prices pulled back from a massive early rally Thursday as a plan by theEuropeanCentral Bank to buy huge amounts of bonds failed to calm coronavirus-ravaged markets.
Sensex steadies, down 645.58 points
Sensex at 28,278.07, down 591.44 points or 2.05%; Nifty at 8,270
Rupee tanks to a historic low of 75
As the Indian rupee tumbled against the US Dollar on Thursday amid foreign fund outflow, the domestic currency crashed below the 75-mark for the first time in history.
The rupee opened at an all time low of 74.95 in the morning, down over 70 paise.
In the next two hours, at the interbank forex market rupee traded in range of 74.80-74.95 against greenback.
However, as the foreign fund sell off picked of at noon, rupee tanked by 83 paise and tanked below the historic 75-mark for first time in history.
Sensex at 28,068.35, down 801.16 pts at 12:36 PM, Nifty at 8229
Sensex at 28,148.52, down 720.99; Nifty at 8,272.75
Markets recover: Sensex at 27,803.43, down 1066.08 pts or 3.69% at 11:12 AM, Nifty at 8,200
Circuit breaker for Nifty 50
Powergrid top gainer on Nifty 50
Global markets witness panic selloff
"There's no buyers, there's not much liquidity and everyone is just getting out," Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone told Reuters.
Stocks, bonds, gold and commodities fell as the world struggles to contain coronavirus and investors andbusinessesscramble for hard cash.
Bank, financials worst affected
Top losers on Nifty 50: Bharati Infratel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank
Yes bank shares decline 20% on news of Madhu Kapur selling stake
Spot gold slips 1%, cash becomes king in unsteady markets
Spot Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday in volatile trade, as investors sought to hoard cash in unstable market conditions despite additional measures from the European Central Bank to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Rupee plunges 70 paise
The Indian rupee plunged 70 paise to 74.96 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted over the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and its impact on the economy.
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 3-year lows
Dollar rides upwards
The dollar resumed its relentless climb against major currencies on Thursday as wild financialmarketvolatility and worries over tightening liquidity triggered by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an investor flight into cash.
The last time Sensex had tested levels below 27,000 was in aftermath of demonetization -- when foreign funds were pulling out of India
All bluechip stocks in red
Kotak Mahindra Bank with 14% loss, worst hit
Rupee opens at historic low of 74.95.
Interestingly, Sensex was at 24,693.35 points, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken charge of the country.
Sensex touches 26,937.20, losing 1,932.31 points or 6.69%
Global markets erase early gains despite ECB stimulus
The dollar surged, bonds plunged andglobalmarketsstruggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3% to a more than 17-year low, and Asianmarketsgave up initial gains made after the ECB had announced a bond-buying programme.
By midmorning, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had fallen 4% to an almost four-year low. Australia's benchmark erased an early 3% rise to trade 2% in the red.
Sensex opens below 28,000, loses 1528.82 pts at 27,340.69
Sensex falls nearly 1014 points in pre-open
D-street set to fall
Indian shares were set to sink in line with othermarketson Thursday, as aglobalselloff triggered by fears over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic showed little sign of abating.