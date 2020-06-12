Markets Live: Indices remain steady after early losses; Sensex down over 400 pts, Nifty above 9,700

Indices recover most losses after over 1,000-point plunge in Sensex in the opening session. D-street tracked world markets in their decline as Wall Street plunged to near 3-month lows on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell nearly 6% at closing on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and dire economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve. With equities set to fall amid the grim economic outlook safe havens like the Yen, USD and Swiss Franc rallied, outshining gold. Stay tuned to DH Markets Live for updates.