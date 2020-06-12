Markets Live: Sensex crashes 1,100 pts in pre-open as Indian markets track global rout in stocks

In the pre-opening session, Sensex was down by over 1,000 points or 3.3%. Trends on SGX Nifty, down by 2.74% in early hours of Friday, indicated a rough day for D-Street. Wall Street plunged to near 3-month lows on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and dire economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve. As safe havens rally, Asian markets and Australian peers also tracked Wall St. Stay tuned to DH Markets Live for updates.