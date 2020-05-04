Markets Live: Sensex slides back into bear market territory after over 2,000-pt crash; Nifty falls below 9,300

D-Street takes a hit this Monday as Sensex plunges over 2,000 points and blue-chip index Nifty 50 is below 9,300, both down nearly 6%. Indices extended losses after Sensex, Nifty both opened over 4% lower. The impact of Lockdown 3.0, till May 17, weighs on Indian stocks this morning as the country faces a staggering easing of restrictions, on the back of an economic slump that may take years to recover. Asian, Australian markets were also in the red zone as US-China tensions escalate amidst a grim economic outlook, globally. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
With today’s beating, Sensex slides back into bear market territory
As markets crash, Volatility Index is up up 28.79% to 43.775
Gold futures surge on domestic demand
Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 213 to Rs 45,740 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 213, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 45,740 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,764 lots.
Indian stocks slide as lockdown extends, Sino-US tensions flare
A slide in banking shares sent Indian stock indexes tumbling on Monday as the government extended a coronavirus lockdown by two weeks while rising US-China tensions sapped optimism about a pick up in global economic activity.
Sensex at it's day low, down 2012.87 points, now at 31,704.75; Nifty below 9,300
Rupee closes 60 paise down at 75.71 against USD
Sensex dives deeper, now down 1907 points at 31,810.62 at 14:17; Nifty at 9313
Top losers and gainers on Nifty 50
Top losers on BSE
Sensex plunges 1843.70 points at 31,873.92 at 13:47, Nifty at 9345
BSE auto index declines
Indices steady, down over 5%. Sensex down 1742.17 points 31,975.45, Nifty at 9,359.65, down 500.25 points
Auto stocks slump nearly 12% as lockdown-hit automakers score nil domestic sales in April
Auto stocks on Monday plunged nearly 12 per cent after top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April after the nationwide lockdown halted output and shut sales network.
Shares of Tata Motors tanked 12.45 per cent, Motherson Sumi Systems shares plummeted 12.27 per cent, Apollo Tyres 9.45 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 8.34 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India 8 per cent on the BSE.
Read more
Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.15 lakh crore in early trade as equities tank
ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling nearly 9 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HDFC.
Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in the BSE index.
Read more
India doubles down on solar, gas at coal's expense as electricity use falls
Read more
Asia's factory activity was ravaged in April, business surveys showed on Monday, and the outlook dimmed further as government restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus outbreak froze global production and slashed demand.
Read more
Likely range for rupee 75.50-76.00.
The Rupee is likely to track the broader Dollar and global risk sentiment and may underperform this week as the COVID-19cases' curve does not seem to be flattening. May has seasonally been a weak month for the Rupee. IDR and KRW are trading weak against the US Dollar. Asian equities too are trading weak - IFA Global tells DH
Rupee down 66 paise as foreign sell off continues
For every gain in the shares of one company, there have been losses on the shares of three other companies on BSE.
Explained | Why Indian markets are crashing today
Read here
Sensex plunges 1729 points, now at 31,988.35; Nifty at 9,360.40
The numbers suggest that the investors are moving their funds towards more secure government bonds, as yields on 10-years bonds tanked to 6.082% in early morning trade.
India's manufacturing activity contracted at its sharpest pace on record in April as a lockdown to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus led to a slump in demand and massive supply chain disruptions, a private sector survey showed on Monday.
Read more
Sensex recovers slightly, now down 1,619 points at 32,098.57
Rupee opens with losses of 57 paise against the USD
Indices decline further as Nifty at 9,374.20 down 485.70 points; Sensex at 31,988.35 down 1729.27 points or 5.13%
Market sentiment is highly negative Only 363 advances against 1,414 declines on BSE.
Sensex at 32,113.43, down 1604.19 points; Nifty at 9,412.85, down 447.05
ICICI Bank crashes 9.13%, the biggest loser on Sensex.
Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 mn in its digital arm
Read more
Analysts say the plunge is because of Global market sell-off and expiry bounce over
Sensex at 32,210.50 down 1507.12 or 4.47% and Nifty 50 at 9,432.05, down 427.85 points
All Nifty 50 indices in red apart from pharma
Bank, Financial Services and Metals are worst performing, shares nosedive in these sectors.
All stocks, other than Sunpharma, on Sensex in red
Top Turnovers
Sensex opens 1200 points lower, extends losses.
At 09: 19, Sensex at 32,284.73 down 1432.89 points and Nifty at9,449.80 down 410.10 points
Sensex at 32,347.89, down 1369.73 points or 4.06%; Nifty at 9,452.85 down 407.05 pts or 4.13%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate red flags for the Indian market. At 07:58 AM, SGX Nifty was down 461 points or 4.70%.
Stocks poised to slip
The dollar rose, oil fell and stockmarketswere poised to slip on Monday as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious.
HK shares down, markets closed in China, Japan
Hong Kong shares started with steep losses Monday as investors returned from a long weekend holiday to growing concerns about rising tensions betweenChinaand the US over the coronavirus outbreak.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.04 percent, or 748.48 points, to 23,895.11.
ASX down
Australian shares fell nearly 1% on Monday, extending the previous session's sell-off, as rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak dented sentiment.
Spot gold prices climbed on Monday as risk sentiment was weakened by rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus, while a firmer dollar capped gains.
Oil under pressure over US-China tensions, oversupply concerns
Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as U.S.-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.
Read more