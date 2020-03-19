Markets Live Updates: Indices recover sharply, Nifty above 8,200; Rupee at historic low

D-Street followed other global markets in their downward spiral on Thursday. ECB's stimulus failed to cheer investor sentiment, and dollar was at an all-time high against major currencies as fears over the coronavirus pandemic deepened. On Wednesday, Sensex closed below 29,000 for the first time in 3 years. Meanwhile, US markets tanked and trading was halted after Dow Jones erased all its sizeable gains since Trump's presidency. Stay tuned for our live updates on Dalal Street.