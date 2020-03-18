Markets Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates Indian equities set to open in green

As coronavirus continues to burden investor sentiment, countries and central banks cobbled together to lift economic activity. As of 08:09, SGX Nifty was up 1.30% indicating a positive trend for Indian markets. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index were all up in morning trade. However, Australian markets and the Australian dollar showed a decline. On Tuesday, Wall Street and European markets rebounded after slipping for several sessions. The Dow recovered over 1,000 points after US announced a stimulus package to boost liquidity and curb economic damage due to COVID-19.