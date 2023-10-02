Markets may be weighed by high oil prices; eyes on RBI policy action

This week, Nifty is expected to trade in a broader range as higher crude oil prices have rekindled the worries over inflation, and which might result in a prolonged higher interest rate environment. Auto stocks would be in focus as companies will announce their monthly sales numbers. Interest rate sensitive sectors would also be in focus, as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy meeting is scheduled for October 4-6. Investors will also take cues from macro data to be released globally including manufacturing and service PMI from United States and India. Also US non-farm payroll and unemployment data would be released this week along with Fed Chair’s speech details.
Last week, Nifty showed mixed trends and ended with minor losses of 36 points (-0.2 per cent) to close at 19,674 levels. However, broader markets showed some strength and closed with gains of 1 per cent and 2 per cent for Midcap100 and Smallcap100 respectively. IT stocks saw the biggest decline of 3 per cent after US-listed Accenture announced poor earning and cut its guidance for FY24. On the other hand, Realty and Pharma gained more than 2 per cent. Real Estate stocks witnessed a smart rally after reports that the government is considering a $7.2 billion home loan interest subsidy plan.
Globally, fears over potential rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, rising crude oil prices, and problems in China’s property industry gripped the equity markets. This, along with surge in US 10-year bond yields to a 16-year high of 4.6 per cent, and spike in the Dollar Index to a 10-month high, dampened sentiments.
On the domestic front, despite some concern with regards to spike in current account deficit, sentiments turned buoyant on reports of Nomura upgrading its rating on the Indian Markets to ‘Overweight’ and JP Morgan deciding to include India in its Bond Index next year; leading to some buying interest intermittently.
Despite the weakness seen in domestic markets over last 2 weeks, Nifty still managed to end the month of September with gains of 2 per cent. Broader market outperformed with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 up almost 4 per cent each for the month. Except Media, all sectors ended in green with PSU Banks rallying 18 per cent post the removal of additional cash reserve ratio by RBI from October. Even Energy and Infra gained 5-6 per cent on peak electricity demand and expectation of buoyant order announcements ahead of elections. Auto, Realty, Metals and Pharma too were up 2-3 per cent. Auto sector was in focus as companies are expected to increase output by 25 per cent amid a build-up in orders ahead of the festive season. Metal stocks saw buying interest after base metal price on LME (London Metal Exchange) surged to 5 months high on the back of demand-supply mismatch.
The buzz continued in the primary market with four companies getting opened for subscription, including JSW infrastructure, India’s second largest port operator which got subscribed 37 times. We also saw listing of Signature Global, a Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer at a premium of nearly 16 per cent.
(The writer is the Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)