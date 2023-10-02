Markets may be weighed by high oil prices; eyes on RBI policy action

Despite the weakness seen in domestic markets over last 2 weeks, Nifty still managed to end the month of September with gains of 2 per cent. Broader market outperformed with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 up almost 4 per cent each for the month. Except Media, all sectors ended in green with PSU Banks rallying 18 per cent post the removal of additional cash reserve ratio by RBI from October. Even Energy and Infra gained 5-6 per cent on peak electricity demand and expectation of buoyant order announcements ahead of elections. Auto, Realty, Metals and Pharma too were up 2-3 per cent. Auto sector was in focus as companies are expected to increase output by 25 per cent amid a build-up in orders ahead of the festive season. Metal stocks saw buying interest after base metal price on LME (London Metal Exchange) surged to 5 months high on the back of demand-supply mismatch.