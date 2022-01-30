Markets plunge amid weak global cues

Indian market continued with its correction for the second week, plunging sharply again this week amidst weak global cues, huge foreign institutional investors (FII) selling and mixed earnings season.

Both Nifty/Sensex tanked 515/1837 points (-2.9%/-3.1%) to close at 17,102/57,200. Broader market too nosedived with Midcap 100/Smallcap 100 down -2.5%/-3.7% respectively.

The fall continued to be led by IT which tumbled -6.1% on the back of earnings missing estimates. Apart from IT, Realty and Metals fell 4-5% while Pharma, Financials and Infra dropped ~2%. PSU Banks were the outlier and gained +7% while Private Banks ended flat with marginal gains of +0.5%.

FIIs continue to be net sellers for the fourth month in a row, having sold equities to the tune of almost Rs 38,000 crore in January so far. Domestic institutional investors (DII) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore.

Global markets plunged as short-term US yields hit 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve’s chairman maintained its hawkish policy. The market feared that the central bank could be more aggressive in its monetary policy to curb inflation.

Fed signalled an interest rate hike could be coming soon in March. However, markets regained some of the losses on the last day of the week on the back of impressive corporate earnings and positive data from the European region. But investors still remain cautious over the recent hawkish policy by Federal Reserve as well as Russia’s intentions for Ukraine.

Oil prices are on the course for their sixth weekly gains, led by concerns of oversupply levels ahead of the upcoming meeting of OPEC + countries.

On the domestic front, too, the market fell in tandem with global peers. All the gains of January have now been wiped out, with Nifty down 0.8% from 1st Jan 2022. However, strong quarterly results by banking majors like ICICI, Axis, Federal and Bandhan supported the private banking space.

Further handing over of Air India control to Tata group on January 27 and news of recovery from ILFS boosted the PSU bank index. On the political front, developments in the upcoming assembly polls which will be held between Feb 10 and March 7 in five states would be closely monitored.

After correction of more than 8% from its recent peak, Nifty may now find some support near to a psychological level of 17,000. Some of the heavyweight stocks have corrected around 8-10% and offer better entry opportunities for long term investors.

Equity markets have been witnessing increased volatility over the last few days. While the US Fed outcome is now behind, several other factors including ongoing result season, Union Budget on February 1, and Russia-Ukraine conflicts would keep the market volatility high in the coming week as well.

Expectations are running high from the government to present a progressive budget that can revive economic growth. However, given the various state elections, the risk of a populist budget cannot be ruled out completely.

Capital Goods, infrastructure, housing, real estate, PSU Banks, etc are some of the sectors that would remain in focus ahead of the budget.

(The writer is the Head of Retail Research at MOFSL)

Watch latest videos by DH here: