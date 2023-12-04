Markets to react to MPC meet, election results

Nifty started December on an eventful note, surpassing its previous peak and marking a new high of 20,291. This week domestic equities are likely to continue their uptrend on the back on strong domestic as well as global sentiments. Markets will react to Sunday’s state elections outcome, while investors would also keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Further PMI data of United States, India and United Kingdom, along with US non-farm payroll data, would be key events to monitor.