Markets to react to MPC meet, election results

Nifty started December on an eventful note, surpassing its previous peak and marking a new high of 20,291. This week domestic equities are likely to continue their uptrend on the back on strong domestic as well as global sentiments. Markets will react to Sunday’s state elections outcome, while investors would also keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Further PMI data of United States, India and United Kingdom, along with US non-farm payroll data, would be key events to monitor.
Last week, Indian equities gained for the fifth consecutive time, driven by strong economic data, healthy corporate earnings and cheerful festive season. Nifty rallied 2.4 per cent to close at 20,268 levels, while broader market outperformed with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 being up 3.2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. Even global cues lent support led by rising optimism over the peaking of US interest rates. For the month of November, Nifty rallied 5.5 per cent while Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 surged 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.
Markets were buoyed by better-than-expected July-September quarter GDP growth of 7.6 per cent. Even global markets were supportive with US Dow touching its 52-week high last week. Further, upgrade in India’s GDP growth forecast by global rating agency S&P to 6.4 per cent for FY24 and FIIs turning net buyers from last five trading session boosted the sentiments. All these factors led BSE-listed companies’ market-cap to reach new high and cross ₹337 bn.
Oil marketing companies are witnessing renewed interest on account of fall in crude oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Mining stocks came in focus as Government launched its first tranche of auction of 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals last Wednesday. Even two-wheeler stocks touched new highs amid strong volume sales data for the month of November due to buoyant festive demand. A broader momentum is expected to continue with record weddings expected over the next one month. Defense stocks were in focus after the government approved a ₹2.23 lakh crore weapons acquisition project.
On the initial public offering front, four of the five IPOs saw bumper listing last week with Tata Tech rallying 165 per cent, followed by 87 per cent, 76 per cent and 65 per cent gains for IREDA, Gandhar Oil and Flair Writing respectively.
Global markets rallied last month as dovish Fed commentary as well as strong economic data points indicate that US Fed may not go with further rate hike. Even reduced geopolitical tensions provided support, helping US bond yields ease to 4.25 per cent.
(The author is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)