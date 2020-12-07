Markets, transport sector to remain open on Dec 8: CAIT

Markets, transport sector to remain open on December 8: CAIT, AITWA

Farmers protesting at Delhi's borders against farm laws have called for a bandh on Dec 8

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 14:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Traders' body CAIT and All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and the transport sector will function as usual, notwithstanding the "Bharat Bandh" call by protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their "Bharat Bandh" or nation-wide shutdown call on Tuesday in large numbers.

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said none of the farmer leaders or associations have approached them seeking support on the issue and therefore, traders and transporters are not participating in the "Bharat Bandh".

CAIT
farmers
Protests
Bharat Bandh
Farm Bills

