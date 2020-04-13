Markets will continue to remain volatile

By Siddharth Khemka

Indian equity market posted gains this week after falling consecutively for the last seven weeks, recording biggest weekly gains in 11 years. Market sentiments got boosted on hopes that the government will soon announce a second stimulus package over Rs 1 lakh crore for helping small scale industries tackle the economic crisis due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Global Rally also supported the domestic market as policymakers discussed the process of reopening the global economy with the data showing that the COVID-19 was nearing its peak. India VIX further cooled down this week to 50 levels, from its highs of 87. Even Brent crude recovered to $33/barrel after hitting an 18-year low of $20 per barrel, on optimism that OPEC+ meeting will result in supply cut. However, the rupee weakened further to a new record low of 76.55 against the US dollar.

For the week, Nifty50 and Sensex rallied 12.7%/12.9% respectively to close at 9,112/31,160. Overall market breadth was also positive with Nifty Midcap100/ Nifty Smallcap100 up 10.9%/9.7%. All the sectors ended in green with Auto posting the highest gains of 23.3%, followed by Pharma, up 19.5% and Banks, up 15.4%. The rest of all the sectors ended up between 8-15%.

FIIs turned net buyers this week after continuously selling for the past six weeks in a row, buying equities worth Rs 4,400 crore while DIIs were net sellers of Rs 1,800 crore.

However, investors are worried that the lockdown in the country could be extended considering the rising cases in India. Thus, market would continue to remain volatile with the swing on either side as it would track global developments around the trend in coronavirus cases and stimulus. So any update on the national lockdown would impact the markets one of either ways.

Technically, the hurdle for Nifty is now placed around 9,400, followed by 9,800 zones. On the flipside, immediate support is inching higher to 8900 and then 8,650-8,550 zones. A hold above 9,100-9,300 zones with follow up buying interest could give a confirmation for a short term bottom process in the market with shift in higher trading bands.

(The writer is the Head of Research at Motilal Oswal)