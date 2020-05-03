Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

Indian equity markets rallied sharply this week on account of positive global and domestic cues. For the week, Nifty50 and Sensex were up 7.7%/7.6% respectively to close at 9,860/33,718.

The action was largely seen in large caps as Nifty Midcap100/Smallcap100 were up 6.4%/3.0% respectively. Almost all the sectors ended in green with Metals, Financial Services, Banks, IT and Auto gaining in the range of 10-13%. On the other hand, FMCG ended flat while profit booking dragged Pharma sector down by 2%. FIIs also turned net buyers this week having bought equities more than Rs 1,600 crores while DIIs bought more than Rs 2,100 crores.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by reports of a possible breakthrough in testing for a treatment of Covid-19. Early results from Gilead's trial for its drug Remdesivir showed it helped in speed recovery from the illness caused by the coronavirus. Further, the US Fed left interest rates near zero and vowed to continue its support in fighting the economic impact of Covid-19. Also, hopes that gradual lifting of global lockdowns would help start economic recovery further boosted sentiments.

Over the past few weeks, Nifty has moved up sharply by more than 30% from its panic bottom of 7,500 to closer to 10,000 levels. While the momentum may continue in the near term, one should be cautious going ahead as the fundamentals continue to be weak and valuations seem to be expensive at 20x FY20 P/E. Apart from commentaries from Central Bank globally, markets would keenly track earnings, trend in coronavirus cases, oil price and currency movement along with global events and development around the Covid-19 vaccine.

Technically, 9970 would be an immediate hurdle for the Nifty and a sustainable move above the same may pull the index towards 10200 - 10300 levels. On the flipside, downside support is shifting higher to 9700 and then 9400 levels. Traders are advised to trade with positive bias till the time Nifty holds above 9700 zone.

(The writer is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.)