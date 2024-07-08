Active vs index fund - when markets take sharp turns

The Adani-Hindenburg issue that unfolded in early 2023 serves as a stark reminder of how quickly market sentiment can shift. In the wake of this event, both the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices experienced substantial declines, shedding 2 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. This downturn highlighted a key vulnerability of index funds, which are designed to mirror the performance of their benchmark indices, regardless of individual stock performance. For example, index funds tracking these benchmarks had no choice but to ride out the storm. However, some active fund managers were able to swiftly exit their positions in Adani Group stocks.