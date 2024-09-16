All eyes on US Fed meeting as investors wait for rate cut cycle

This week, global central banks would be in focus as the rate cut cycle is likely to begin. The European Central Bank, last week, already lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.50%, following a similar cut in June. The United States Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, and is widely expected to lower the rates by at least 25 bps. The central banks ofUnited Kingdom, Japan and China are also scheduled to meet during the week.

Apart from this, few macro data points like US existing home sales, core retail sales and industrial production along with India wholesale inflation and Europe retail inflation will be announced.

Last week, Nifty saw a recovery and hit a fresh high of 25,433 amid buying in index heavyweights. Strengthening hopes of a 25 bps rate cut by the Fed led to the bounce in the market. This was further supported by healthy buying by Foreign Institutional Investors who brought in around 15,200 crore. The index gained more than 500 points to finally close at 24,852. Broader markets too gained with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 up 2.6% and 1.2% respectively. All sectors ended in green, with most up 1-3%. FMCG, Private Bank and IT were the biggest gainers.