All in a year: Equity market investors turn richer by Rs 80.62 lakh crore in 2023

"With the BJP's sweeping victory in the state elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the confidence of investors regarding political continuity post 2024 Lok Sabha elections has received a big boost. Already, the sentiments were buoyed by a healthy trend in corporate earnings growth and resilient domestic macros, and is now likely to strengthen further. This augurs well for macro and policy momentum for India, which, at the moment, is seeing the highest growth among major economies," according to a note by Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution.