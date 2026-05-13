Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

As gold duty climbs, industry bets on recycling and monetisation

The World Gold Council estimates that every 1% rise in import duty reduces consumer gold demand by around 6.4 tonnes, implying that the latest hike could suppress demand by nearly 57 tonnes annually
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 17:30 IST
Business NewsGoldimport duty hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us