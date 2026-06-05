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Big IPO alert: Sebi approves 5 public issues, including Oyo parent Prism and Truhome Finance

Among the proposed offerings, Prism is expected to be the largest. The company, formerly known as Oravel Stays and rebranded in September 2025, plans to raise around Rs 6,650 crore through its IPO.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
Business NewsMarketsStocksOYOinvestment

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