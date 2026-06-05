Big IPO alert: Sebi approves 5 public issues, including Oyo parent Prism and Truhome Finance

<p>Five companies, including Oyo’s parent entity Prism, housing finance company Truhome Finance, and real estate developer Veegaland Developers, have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs).</p>.Water-purifier maker Kent RO delays IPO as Mideast war dents sentiment.<p>According to an update from the market regulator, Sebi issued its observations on the draft IPO documents of Prism, Truhome Finance, Veegaland Developers, Advanta Enterprises and Mehta Hitech Industries between June 1 and June 5. Sebi’s observations are a key regulatory requirement before companies can proceed with public issues.</p>.SpaceX accelerates IPO timeline, targets June 11 pricing on Nasdaq.<p>Among the proposed offerings, Prism is expected to be the largest. The company, formerly known as Oravel Stays and rebranded in September 2025, plans to raise around Rs 6,650 crore through its IPO. The issue is expected to value the travel-tech firm at approximately USD 7-8 billion.</p><p>Truhome Finance is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of an equal amount by promoter Mango Crest Investment Ltd. The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its capital base and support future lending operations.</p><p>Veegaland Developers, part of the V-Guard Group, intends to raise Rs 250 crore through a fresh issue to fund real estate projects and acquire land parcels. Agricultural solutions company Advanta Enterprises will launch an entirely offer-for-sale issue, while Ahmedabad-based Mehta Hitech Industries plans a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares.</p><p>Collectively, the five companies are expected to raise around Rs 10,000 crore through their public offerings.</p>.<p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>