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Silver rises Rs 1,500 to Rs 2.51 lakh/kg in Delhi as geopolitical risks persist

In the international market, spot silver gained 1.08 per cent to USD 73.51 per ounce while gold was trading marginally higher at $4,549.57 per ounce.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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