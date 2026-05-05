<p>New Delhi: Silver prices climbed Rs 1,500 to Rs 2.51 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Tuesday, tracking a firm trend in global markets as geopolitical tensions in West Asia kept the commodity sentiment supported.</p>.<p>The white metal had closed at Rs 2,49,500 per kg in the previous session.</p>.<p>However, gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell Rs 300 to Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had finished at Rs 1,52,800 per 10 grams on Monday.</p>.<p>"Gold continued to face pressure on Tuesday as investors responded to escalating tensions in the Middle East and their implications for the overall macroeconomic outlook," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.</p>.<p>The fragile security situation around the Strait of Hormuz, including reported missile strikes and competing claims of control, has reinforces concerns over energy-led inflation and a prolonged period of tighter monetary policy by central banks, he added.</p>.Silver jumps Rs 4,300, gold gains Rs 800 in Delhi.<p>"With the conflict now in its tenth week, in response to changing macroeconomic conditions, investors have increasingly turned to the US dollar and Treasury yields as their preferred safe-haven assets while remaining sidelined by gold, which adds to the downward pressure on precious metals," Gandhi said.</p>.<p>In the international market, spot silver gained 1.08 per cent to USD 73.51 per ounce while gold was trading marginally higher at $4,549.57 per ounce.</p>.<p>Spot gold hovered near $4,550 per ounce as crude prices eased on expectations of American military escorts for commercial vessels, though the pullback in oil is likely to be temporary, Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, upside in gold may remain limited as investors have largely priced out interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, with the possibility of further tightening gaining traction, he added.</p>.<p>Renewed flare-ups in the region, including missile interceptions by the United Arab Emirates, have weakened confidence in the four-week ceasefire efforts, said Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, adding that higher crude oil prices and global bond yields are expected due to tighter monetary policy ahead.</p>