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Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 94.95 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.93 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 94.73 and a low of 95.03 during the day.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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