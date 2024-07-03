Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 83.52 against US dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on softening of the US dollar and rise in global risk sentiments. Strength in the domestic markets may also support sentiments," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas "However, elevated crude oil price and FII outflows may cap sharp upside. Traders may take cues from ADP non-farm employment, weekly unemployment claims, ISM services PMI, Challenger job cuts, trade balance and factory orders data from the US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of FOMC meeting minutes," Choudhary said.