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Rupee falls 6 paise to 94.69 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar before rising to 94.69, down 6 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 05:07 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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