Markets retreat from record high levels dragged by M&M, IT stocks; Sensex tanks over 900 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 129.72 points to hit a new all-time high of 80,481.36 during the opening trade. The NSE Nifty also hit its fresh lifetime high of 24,461.05 in opening deals but pared all gains and declined 291.4 points to 24,141.80.