Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

West Asia crisis: Sensex, Nifty trade sharply lower

Extending its previous session's sharp fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,795.65 points or 2.23 per cent to 78,443.20 as the conflict continued to hit investors' sentiment.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 07:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 07:38 IST
marketSensexbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us