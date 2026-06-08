Investors become poorer by Rs 6.31 lakh crore as markets dive on global sell-off, surging oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 73,524.26. During the day, it slumped 924.4 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 73,318.94.