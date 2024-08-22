BSE, NSE impose Rs 10.7 lakh fine on Hindustan Zinc for violating Sebi norms

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of Rs 5.37 lakh each on the company for non-compliance with Sebi regulation relating to number of independent directors on board.
The company said it is making constant efforts and follow-ups are being made with the mines ministry to meet the compliance requirements.
"The company has received a notice issued by BSE and NSE dated August 21, 2024, levying fine for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, w.r.t the Composition of Board of Directors relating to number of independent directors," it said in a filing.
Further, the requirement of the woman independent director on the company's board has already been fulfilled, it said.
At present, there are three independent directors on the company's board.
Published 22 August 2024, 13:26 IST