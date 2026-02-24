Menu
Buying gold? Yellow metal futures drop Rs 496 to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 g

In the global market, Comex gold futures for April contract declined USD 28.16, or 0.54 per cent, to USD 5,197.44 per ounce.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:49 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 09:49 IST
