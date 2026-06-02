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Centre tightens import curbs for silver, mandates prior authorisation from DGFT

Last month, India had placed imports of silver bars with 99.9% purity and all other semi-manufactured forms of silver under the restricted category.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:50 IST
Business NewsImport dutyCommodities

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