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Crude oil falls 2% in futures trade amid weak global cues

Crude oil prices eased in the domestic futures market after snapping three sessions of gains, after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a conditional ceasefire.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:10 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarkets

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