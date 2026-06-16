Crude oil futures fall amid weak global trends

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> price fell by Rs 8 to Rs 7,514 per barrel in the futures trade on Tuesday amid weak global trends.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the July delivery slipped by Rs 8, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 7,514 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,978 lots.</p>.Fuel prices to be reviewed based on availability of crude oil supply: Suresh Gopi.<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.37 per cent lower at $80.45 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.60 per cent to $82.67 per barrel in New York.</p>