Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Crude oil futures fall amid weak global trends

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the July delivery slipped by Rs 8, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 7,514 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,978 lots.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 09:07 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us