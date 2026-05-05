<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> price fell by Rs 143 to Rs 9,914 per barrel in the futures trade on Tuesday amid weak global trends.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the May delivery slipped by Rs 143, or 1.42 per cent, to Rs 9,914 per barrel in a business turnover of 18,277 lots.</p>.Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues.<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p><p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.88 per cent lower at USD 104.42 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.10 per cent to USD 113.18 per barrel in New York.</p>