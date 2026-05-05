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Crude oil futures fall amid West Asia uncertainties

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:55 IST
Business NewsCrude OilWest Asia

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