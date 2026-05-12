<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices on Monday rose by Rs 439 to Rs 9,173 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery traded higher by Rs 439 or 5.03 per cent at Rs 9,173 per barrel in 2,179 lots.</p>.Stock markets drop in early trade as oil prices, US–Iran conflict weigh on sentiment.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 4.52 per cent higher at USD 99.73 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 3.96 per cent to USD 105.30 per barrel in New York. </p>