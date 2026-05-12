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Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery traded higher by Rs 439 or 5.03 per cent at Rs 9,173 per barrel in 2,179 lots.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 08:59 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarkets

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