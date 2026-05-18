Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices on Monday rose by Rs 284 to Rs 9,969 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery traded higher by Rs 284 or 2.93 per cent at Rs 9,969 per barrel in 6,006 lots.</p>.Rupee falls to record low of 96.25 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 2.10 per cent higher at USD 107.63 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.72 per cent to USD 111.14 per barrel in New York. </p>