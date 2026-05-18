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Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:55 IST
Business NewsmarketCrude Oil

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