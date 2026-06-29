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Homebusinessmarkets

Crude oil futures rise on firm demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery traded higher by Rs 46, or 0.7 per cent, at Rs 6,623 per barrel in 7,088 lots.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:41 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarkets

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