Crude oil futures rise on firm demand

<p>New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Monday rose 0.7 per cent to Rs 6,623 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> for July delivery traded higher by Rs 46, or 0.7 per cent, at Rs 6,623 per barrel in 7,088 lots.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1.43 lakh/10g; silver futures decline to Rs 2.22 lakh/kg.<p>Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p>.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.00 per cent higher at USD 69.92 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to USD 72.30 per barrel in New York. </p>