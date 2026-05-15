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Crude oil futures rise over 3% amid fears of supply disruptions

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that oil markets could remain severely undersupplied through October, even if geopolitical tensions ease in the coming months
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:49 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarketsprices

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