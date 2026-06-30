Crude oil futures slip to Rs 6,686/barrel amid weak global cues

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil </a>futures fell nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global benchmark prices amid expectations of adequate supplies.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil contracts for July delivery declined by Rs 42, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 6,686 per barrel in a business turnover of 18,339 lots.</p>.<p>The August contract also fell by Rs 38, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 6,685 per barrel in 2,391 lots.</p>.Crude oil futures rise on firm demand.<p>"MCX crude oil remains in a sideways-to-bearish trend, tracking subdued global crude prices, with WTI hovering near USD 70 per barrel," Kaveri More, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said.</p>.<p>Globally, Brent oil futures for September delivery also slipped nearly 1 per cent to USD 73.40 per barrel on the ICE, and West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery traded nearly 1 per cent lower at USD 70.21 per barrel on the NYMEX. </p>