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Homebusinessmarkets

Crude oil futures slip to Rs 6,686/barrel amid weak global cues

The August contract also fell by Rs 38, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 6,685 per barrel in 2,391 lots.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:03 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarkets

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