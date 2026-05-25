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Crude oil tumbles over 4% in futures trade on hopes of Hormuz breakthrough

Analysts said easing geopolitical concerns and expectations of restoration in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz dragged crude prices.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:40 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarketsStrait of Hormuz

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