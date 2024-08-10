Domestic food market expected to grow by over 47% to touch $1,274 bn: Report

The study carries insights on emerging trends, technologies and export opportunities enabling businesses to make informed decisions and tap into the sector's potential South India's food processing sector is on the cusp of a revolution, with innovative segments like millets, ready-to-eat and plant-based dairy alternatives unlocking a treasure trove of economic opportunities for farmers. The newly launched report reveals, technology holds the key to supercharging this growth, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality and propelling India's exports onto the global stage," CII National Council for Cold Chain and Agri Logistics Chairman Ravichandran Purushothaman said.