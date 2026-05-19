<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 439 to Rs 1,59,840 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 439, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 1,59,840 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,076 lots.</p>.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.Gold prices increase by Rs 531 per 10 gram in futures trade.<p>Globally, gold futures fell 0.40 per cent to USD 4,548.61 per ounce in New York. </p>