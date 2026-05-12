<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 194 to Rs 1,53,857 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 194, or 0.13 per cent, at Rs 1,53,857 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,174 lots.</p>.Explained | India's rising gold imports behind PM Modi's appeal for austerity? .<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures fell 0.44 per cent to USD 4,715.16 per ounce in New York.</p>