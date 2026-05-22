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Duty hike spells decadal-low volume for gold jewellery retailers: Crisil

Despite the anticipated decline in volumes, the sector is poised to post robust revenue growth of 20-25% on-year, driven by higher realisations.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:04 IST
GoldCommoditiesgold jewelleryCrisilDuty hike

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