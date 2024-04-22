Earnings results, geopolitics to sway markets this week

January-March FY24 earnings season began last week on a mixed note with many heavyweights expected to announce their numbers over the next few days. Expectations of healthy earnings are keeping hopes high and providing strength to the markets. In the meanwhile, domestic economic data points too have been healthy so far. Retail inflation has eased to a ten-month low of 4.85% while the met department has predicted an ‘above-normal’ monsoon for this year, which is a big sentiment booster and will be positive for agriculture and rural-based stocks.