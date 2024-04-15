Earnings to dictate market movement this week

A lot of stock-specific action was seen during the week on the back of pre-quarterly business updates released. Sector-wise, it was a mixed bag with buying seen in Metals, Realty and Autos. Metals stocks were in focus on the back of a rise in prices and a revival in manufacturing activity in China. Record high pre-sales data and lower housing inventory led to renewed demand in realty stocks. Recovery in exports and rising prices led to traction in specialty chemical stocks. Agri and rural-related sectors were also in the limelight after Skymet forecast a normal monsoon for India in 2024.