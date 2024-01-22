Earnings to drive stock movement this week

Last week, Nifty witnessed profit booking on account of weak global cues and a muted start to earnings season. Nifty fell 272 points (-1.2%) to close at 2,1622 levels. Broader markets however ended on a mixed note with Midcap 100 up 0.6% while Smallcap100 was down 0.4%. Private banks, financials and metals were major losers while IT and PSU banks were among major gainers.